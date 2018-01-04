Health-Care Stocks Up Slightly on Cyclical Bias - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into more economically sensitive areas. Celsion shares surged after the biotech company said the Food and Drug Administration had cleared its ovarian cancer therapy for mid-stage clinical trial for the DNA-based immunotherapy. Immunotherapy is viewed by some industry observers as the most promising line of treatments in the fight against cancer. After years of surging U.S. drug prices, the two largest drugstore companies, CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance, said some pricey prescription medicines are becoming more affordable.
