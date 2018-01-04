China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, January 4 2018
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 609,688 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,805 13,805 13,545 13,645 13,850 -205 5,482 27,224
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Mar-18 14,035 14,035 13,900 13,975 14,150 -175 12 158
Apr-18 14,090 14,090 13,970 14,040 14,305 -265 12 68
May-18 14,280 14,280 13,990 14,095 14,320 -225 564,406 404,120
Jun-18 14,285 14,320 14,135 14,225 14,400 -175 56 250
Jul-18 14,290 14,290 14,230 14,265 14,530 -265 24 260
Aug-18 14,465 14,465 14,465 14,465 14,625 -160 2 88
Sep-18 14,590 14,620 14,350 14,440 14,650 -210 39,688 45,770
Oct-18 - - - 14,665 14,665 0 0 10
Nov-18 14,565 14,600 14,565 14,580 14,795 -215 6 98
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 04, 2018 02:33 ET (07:33 GMT)