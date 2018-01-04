Australia Reports Biggest Trade Deficit in More Than a Year

SYDNEY – Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade deficit of A$628 million in November, the biggest shortfall in more than a year.
It represents the second consecutive deficit with the October outcome revised to a deficit of A$302 million from a prior surplus of A$105 million.
The November data were worse than the market had expected. Prior to the release, analysts had forecast a surplus of A$550 million.
Gold exports fell by 23% in November, while imports of consumer and capital goods each rose by 3%.
Overall, the value of exports was unchanged, while the value of imports rose by 1%, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Friday.
January 04, 2018 19:51 ET (00:51 GMT)