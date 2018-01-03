Valeant Cuts Debt Load to $25.7 Billion at End of 2017

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX) on Wednesday said it paid down another $300 million of its senior secured term loans, paring its debt load to about $25.7 billion at the end of 2017.

The struggling pharmaceutical giant said it has reduced its debt by more than $6.5 billion since the end of the first quarter of 2016.

Valeant has been beset by corporate turbulence since 2015, a span when its drug-price increases and accounting were attacked, top executives were ousted, and its market capitalization nose-dived.

"We have reduced our debt by an additional $300 million due to ongoing strong cash flow from operations," Valeant said, adding that it will continue to invest in core businesses in 2018.

Valeant shares rose 2.6% in early trading Wednesday.

