Utilities Shares Fall as Fed Minutes Reveal Uncertainties - Utilities Roundup

Utilities shares sank as minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary-policy meeting showed members debated whether new tax cuts would require them to raise short-term interest rates faster this year, after lifting them three times last year. Scana shares climbed 23% after Dominion Energy said it has struck a deal to buy the troubled energy firm in an all-stock transaction valued at about $7.66 billion and absorb some of the costs of Scana's failed South Carolina nuclear project. Dominion Energy shares declined 3.9%. (Amy.Pessetto@wsj.com)
