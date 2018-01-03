On Our Radar

Sangamo, Pfizer to Develop Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Disorders

By Sarah Coffey Features Dow Jones Newswires

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Wednesday said they will collaborate to develop a potential gene therapy to treat certain neurodegenerative disorders caused by a gene mutation.

The therapy would use zinc finger protein transcription factors, or ZFP-TFs, to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal lobar degeneration linked to mutations of the C9ORF72 gene, which is linked to approximately one-third of cases of familial ALS. There are no cures currently to halt or reverse the progression of ALS or FTLD.

Under the agreement, Sangamo will receive a $12 million upfront payment from Pfizer and be responsible for developing ZFP-TF candidates, the companies said. Sangamo also is eligible to receive up to $150 million in milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

Pfizer is responsible for development of the C9ORF72 ZFP-TF program and any resulting products.

Sangamo shares rose 3.4% in premarket trading Wednesday.

