Sangamo, Pfizer to Develop Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Disorders

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Wednesday said they will collaborate to develop a potential gene therapy to treat certain neurodegenerative disorders caused by a gene mutation.

Continue Reading Below

The therapy would use zinc finger protein transcription factors, or ZFP-TFs, to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal lobar degeneration linked to mutations of the C9ORF72 gene, which is linked to approximately one-third of cases of familial ALS. There are no cures currently to halt or reverse the progression of ALS or FTLD.

Under the agreement, Sangamo will receive a $12 million upfront payment from Pfizer and be responsible for developing ZFP-TF candidates, the companies said. Sangamo also is eligible to receive up to $150 million in milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

Pfizer is responsible for development of the C9ORF72 ZFP-TF program and any resulting products.

Sangamo shares rose 3.4% in premarket trading Wednesday.

Write to Sarah Coffey at sarah.coffey@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2018 08:09 ET (13:09 GMT)