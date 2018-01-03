Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act

TIDMSAMPO

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 January 2018

at 4:50 PM

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has today received a disclosure

under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to

which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting

rights owned directly or through financial instruments by BlackRock,

Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 2 January 2018

over five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's entire stock and voting rights. In

addition, the shares owned directly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds,

increased above 5 per cent of all shares.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850

are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its

holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the

total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the

notification:

% of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in %

rights (total of A) (total of B) (A+B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 5.04% shares 0.03% shares 5.07% shares

was crossed or reached 4.99% voting rights 0.03% voting rights 5.03% voting rights

Positions of previous notification (if applicable) below 5% shares below 5% shares below 5% shares

below 5% voting rights below 5% voting rights below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the

threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

ISIN code

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

(SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009003305 27,970,988 shares 5.04% shares

27,970,988 voting rights 4.99% voting rights

SUBTOTAL A 27,970,988 shares 5.04% shares

27,970,988 voting rights 4.99% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares and

instrument date Conversion Period cash settlement and voting rights voting rights

CFD N/A N/A Cash 179,111 shares 0.03% shares

179,111 voting rights 0.03% voting rights

SUBTOTAL B 179,111 shares 0.03% shares

179,111 voting rights 0.03% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London stock exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com

