Fed Minutes Show Debate Over Pace of Rate Rises, Yield-Curve Signals

Continue Reading Below

Minutes of the Fed's December meeting showed officials are largely committed to gradually raising interest rates in the years ahead, but coming tax cuts and low inflation made the pace of those rate increases uncertain.

Tech Shares Push U.S. Stocks to New Records

Technology firms pushed major U.S. stock indexes to fresh records Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq Composite closed above 7,000 for the first time.

President Trump Denounces Steve Bannon After Comments in Book

President Donald Trump publicly repudiated his former senior strategist, Steve Bannon, after excerpts of a new book surfaced in which Mr. Bannon made comments critical of some of the president's top advisers, including several family members.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Annual U.S. Car Sales Drop for First Time Financial Crisis

The U.S. auto industry in 2017 likely suffered its first annual sales decline since the financial crisis eight years ago, as demand finally ebbs after a remarkable multiyear growth spurt.

Ex-Och-Ziff Deal Maker Faces Charges in Alleged African Bribery Scheme

, once a highflying deal maker at hedge-fund giant Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC, is facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged scheme that yielded one of the largest foreign bribery settlements in U.S. history.

Gov. Cuomo Plans to Sue Over New Federal Tax Law

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would challenge in court a new federal law that could hurt taxpayers in states with high state and local taxes.

U.S. Construction Spending Rose in November

Total U.S. construction spending rose 0.8% in November from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.257 trillion, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed expected a 0.5% increase in November.

Crude Prices Hit Three-Year Highs On Supply Concerns

Oil prices rose to a three-year high as ongoing antigovernment protests in Iran and a blast of cold weather raised concerns about potential supply disruptions.

Big Oil Investors Rethink Their Bets

Some big investors and banks are rethinking investments in an oil and gas industry wrestling with uncertain oil demand, government regulation and disruptive technology like electric vehicles.

Mexican Motorists Wary About Gasoline Prices

Mexicans have encountered some wide price variations in the country's newly competitive retail gasoline market, drawing fears of steep increases and prompting authorities to deny any inordinate rise of pump prices.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2018 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)