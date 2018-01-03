Fed Minutes Reveal Uncertainties Over Tax Cuts

Federal Reserve officials in December debated whether new tax cuts would require them to raise short-term interest rates faster this year, after lifting them three times last year.

Tech Shares Push U.S. Stocks to New Records

Technology firms pushed major U.S. stock indexes to fresh records Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq Composite closed above 7,000 for the first time.

President Trump Renounces Steve Bannon After Comments in Book

President Donald Trump publicly repudiated his former senior strategist, Steve Bannon, after excerpts of a new book surfaced in which Mr. Bannon made comments critical of some of the president's top advisers, including several family members.

The Tax Overhaul Could Boost U.S. Corporate Earnings by 10%

The U.S. tax overhaul bill signed into law by President Donald Trump last month could supercharge corporate earnings this year. But the gains are likely to be short-lived, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

U.S. Car Sales Are Set for Their First Annual Decline Since Financial Crisis

The U.S. auto industry in 2017 likely suffered its first annual sales decline since the financial crisis eight years ago, as demand finally ebbs after a remarkable multiyear growth spurt.

Ex-Och-Ziff Deal Maker Faces Charges in Alleged African Bribery Scheme

, once a highflying deal maker at hedge-fund giant Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC, is facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged scheme that yielded one of the largest foreign bribery settlements in U.S. history.

Gov. Cuomo Plans to Sue Over New Federal Tax Law

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would challenge in court a new federal law that could hurt taxpayers in states with high state and local taxes.

U.S. Factory Activity Gained Momentum in December

The U.S. factory sector posted one of its best months of the economic expansion in December as sales hit a 14-year high, the latest sign economic growth is picking up.

U.S. Construction Spending Rose in November

Total U.S. construction spending rose 0.8% in November from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.257 trillion, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed expected a 0.5% increase in November.

Crude Prices Hit Three-Year Highs On Supply Concerns

Oil prices rose to a three-year high as ongoing antigovernment protests in Iran and a blast of cold weather raised concerns about potential supply disruptions.

