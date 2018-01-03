Tech Strength Lifts U.S. Stocks to New Heights

Technology firms led major U.S. stock indexes to fresh intraday records Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq Composite closed above 7,000 for the first time.

Fed Minutes to Shed Light on Officials' Outlook for 2018

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will offer more details on policy makers' outlook for 2018 when it releases the minutes of its Dec. 12-13 meeting.

U.S. Factory Activity Gained Momentum in December

The U.S. factory sector posted one of its best months of the economic expansion in December as sales hit a 14-year high, the latest sign economic growth is picking up.

U.S. Construction Spending Rose in November

Total U.S. construction spending rose 0.8% in November from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.257 trillion, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed expected a 0.5% increase in November.

Iran Unrest Continues to Buoy Crude Prices

Oil prices rose Wednesday as ongoing antigovernment protests in Iran raised concerns about potential supply disruptions.

Big Oil Investors Rethink Their Bets

Some big investors and banks are rethinking investments in an oil and gas industry wrestling with uncertain oil demand, government regulation and disruptive technology like electric vehicles.

A Hedge-Fund Titan Puts Away the Punch Bowl

When hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says he anticipates stresses for the economy and stock market in the years ahead, he is worth listening to, Greg Ip writes.

As 'Mifid' Regulations Roll Out, Bond Volumes Fall

Trading in some bonds fell sharply in Europe as banks implemented the massive set of new finance regulations known as Mifid II.

China's Mobile-Payment Boom Changes How People Shop, Borrow, Even Panhandle

As mobile payments surge to $9 trillion a year, way ahead of the U.S., Alibaba and Tencent are elbowing banks aside. The growth foretells a future where tech firms drive innovations in finance as they have in retailing, autos and media.

The New Floor for Bond Underwriting Fees: $1

Fierce competition to underwrite debt offerings in Asia's booming U.S.-dollar bond market is forcing some big global banks to work on deals for next to nothing.

