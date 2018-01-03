Stock Rally Extends on Tech Boom

Continue Reading Below

Global equity markets extended recent gains, with European and Asian stocks following the tech-driven advances that have propelled U.S. stocks to fresh records.

Fed Minutes to Shed Light on Officials' Outlook for 2018

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will offer more details on policy makers' outlook for 2018 when it releases the minutes of its Dec. 12-13 meeting.

The New Floor for Bond Underwriting Fees: $1

Fierce competition to underwrite debt offerings in Asia's booming U.S.-dollar bond market is forcing some big global banks to work on deals for next to nothing.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

As Mifid Rolls Out, Bond Volumes Fall

Trading in some bonds fell sharply in Europe as banks implemented the massive set of new finance regulations known as Mifid II.

Top Lawmakers, White House Officials to Tackle Spending Talks

Congressional leaders and senior White House officials will restart negotiations to iron out differences over spending on the Pentagon and other government agencies, with lawmakers hoping to avoid a further series of short-term patches.

Iran Unrest Continues to Buoy Crude Prices

Oil prices ticked up on the back of ongoing antigovernment protests in Iran.

A Fight Over the Credit Score Lenders Use for Your Mortgage

Many nonbank lenders want the ability to use a credit score provided by a company owned by credit-reporting giants Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

Gas Market Feels the Chill

Natural gas prices have rallied on a cold snap, yet supplies seem ample. A continuation of frigid weather could send prices surging more strongly in an echo of a rally four years ago.

As Trump Weighs New Tariffs, Imports of Washers and Solar Panels Jump

Foreign makers of products including washing machines and solar panels are ramping up shipments to the U.S. ahead of government decisions on whether to erect new barriers, trade data show.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)