Fed Minutes Reveal Uncertainties Over Tax Cuts

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve officials in December debated whether new tax cuts would require them to raise short-term interest rates faster this year, after lifting them three times last year.

Ex-Och-Ziff Deal Maker Faces Charges in Alleged African Bribery Scheme

, once a highflying deal maker at hedge-fund giant Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC, is facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged scheme that yielded one of the largest foreign bribery settlements in U.S. history.

As 'Mifid' Regulations Roll Out, Bond Volumes Fall

Trading in some bonds fell sharply in Europe as banks implemented the massive set of new finance regulations known as Mifid II.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Why Alibaba's Jack Ma Can't Seem to Win Over the U.S.

Ant Financial's failed bid to acquire Dallas-based MoneyGram was the latest in a string of setbacks for the Chinese billionaire, whose companies have long sought to establish beachheads in America.

The Cashless Society Has Arrived-Only It's in China

Mobile payments have surged to some $9 trillion a year, way ahead of the U.S., changing how people shop, borrow-and even panhandle. The growth foretells a future where tech firms like Alibaba and Tencent drive innovation in finance.

HNA Group Delays Loan Repayments to Employees

HNA Group Co. has fallen behind in repaying loans it obtained from employees and individual investors on an internet-lending platform, a sign it is having difficulty meeting some debt obligations.

Fed Minutes to Shed Light on Officials' Outlook for 2018

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will offer more details on policy makers' outlook for 2018 when it releases the minutes of its Dec. 12-13 meeting.

Never Mind the Defaults, Venezuela Has Made Many Bondholders Rich

Venezuela's bonds have lost about three-quarters of their value, reflecting a dozen missed payments by the government and the state-owned oil company. But a number of bond investors have made their money back and more.

Why European Banks Will Struggle to Rally

U.S. bank stocks had a great run in 2017: Europeans, not so much. Those betting on a Continental banking catch-up in 2018 shouldn't get their hopes up.

The New Floor for Bond Underwriting Fees: $1

Fierce competition to underwrite debt offerings in Asia's booming U.S.-dollar bond market is forcing some big global banks to work on deals for next to nothing.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2018 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)