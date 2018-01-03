Fed Minutes to Shed Light on Officials' Outlook for 2018

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will offer more details on policy makers' outlook for 2018 when it releases the minutes of its Dec. 12-13 meeting.

Why European Banks Will Struggle to Rally

U.S. bank stocks had a great run in 2017: Europeans, not so much. Those betting on a Continental banking catch-up in 2018 shouldn't get their hopes up.

HNA Group Delays Loan Repayments to Employees

HNA Group Co. has fallen behind in repaying loans it obtained from employees and individual investors on an internet-lending platform, a sign it is having difficulty meeting some debt obligations.

Ant-Moneygram's Demise Spells the End for China-U.S. Deal Making

CFIUS's decision to block the proposed $1.2 billion deal shows that Beijing's recent efforts to relax foreign investment rules aren't going to meet with much reciprocity.

U.S. Bars Merger of MoneyGram, China's Ant Financial

An American national-security panel refused to approve a deal for China's Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Jack Ma's Alibaba, to buy MoneyGram, in the latest sign the U.S. is tightening scrutiny of investment from China at a time of greater tensions between the two countries.

Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Makes Big Bet on Bitcoin

Founders Fund, the venture-capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, has bought large sums of bitcoin that are now worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Who's the Most Valuable Online Lender? After This Deal, It's GreenSky

Financial-technology firm GreenSky raised new equity from Pacific Investment Management Co. in a deal that valued the digital lender at nearly $4.5 billion, said a person familiar with the matter.

Business-Loan Growth Fell Off a Cliff in 2017 and No One Can Figure Out Why

Business-loan growth fell to its lowest levels since the aftermath of the financial crisis in the final weeks of 2017, a puzzling development that could weigh on bank earnings later this month.

Wild Swings in Money-Market Rates Highlight Limits of Regulation

Year-end turmoil rocked Europe's money markets in 2016, so traders were as ready as they could be this time around. And yet, it happened again, underscoring how new regulations designed to make the financial system safer also have created permanent cracks in the plumbing of markets

Which Banks to Own When Savers Get Fed Up

2018 will be the year that banks finally start paying decent returns to savers, but some will have to pay more than others

