Iran Unrest Continues to Buoy Crude Prices

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices ticked up on the back of ongoing antigovernment protests in Iran.

Gas Market Feels the Chill

Natural gas prices have rallied on a cold snap, yet supplies seem ample. A continuation of frigid weather could send prices surging more strongly in an echo of a rally four years ago.

Big Oil Investors Rethink Their Bets

Some big investors and banks are rethinking investments in an oil and gas industry wrestling with uncertain oil demand, government regulation and disruptive technology like electric vehicles.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Petrobras to Pay $2.95 Billion to Settle U.S. Corruption Suit

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro said it would pay one of the highest-value settlements in history to end a class-action lawsuit by U.S. investors who had sought to recoup corruption-related losses.

Dominion Energy to Buy Scana, Absorb Costs of Failed Nuclear Plant

Dominion Energy will buy troubled energy company Scana in an all-stock transaction valued at about $7.66 billion and absorb some of the costs of Scana's failed South Carolina nuclear project.

Foreign Firms Rush Washers, Solar Panels Into U.S. Amid Trade Fears

Foreign makers of products including washing machines and solar panels are ramping up shipments to the U.S. ahead of government decisions on whether to erect new barriers, trade data show.

Venezuela Misses Another Debt Payment, Raising Stakes for Bondholders

Venezuela has defaulted on another debt obligation, according to Standard & Poor's, intensifying investor fears about the country's ability to make more than $9 billion in bond payments due in 2018.

BP Expects $1.5 Billion Charge Related to U.S. Tax Overhaul

BP is joining a host of companies whose earnings will be dented by the U.S. tax overhaul, saying it would suffer a roughly $1.5 billion accounting charge in the fourth quarter because of the legislation.

Seoul Seizes Second Ship Suspected of Transferring Oil to North Korea

South Korean authorities detained another ship suspected of transferring oil to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions.

Glencore Sells Australian Coal Mine to GFG Alliance

Glencore has agreed to sell an underground coal mine in eastern Australia to GFG Alliance, an industrial conglomerate that last year picked up steel and iron-ore mining assets in the country.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)