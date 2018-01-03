Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Makes Big Bet on Bitcoin

Founders Fund, the venture-capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, has bought large sums of bitcoin that are now worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Ant-Moneygram's Demise Spells the End for China-U.S. Deal Making

CFIUS's decision to block the proposed $1.2 billion deal shows that Beijing's recent efforts to relax foreign investment rules aren't going to meet with much reciprocity.

Diageo Halts Snapchat Ads Over Age-Targeting Concerns

Diageo is suspending all of its advertising on Snapchat after the U.K. advertising watchdog ruled the alcohol giant didn't take sufficient care to ensure that a campaign from its Captain Morgan rum brand wasn't seen by users under the U.K.'s legal drinking age of 18.

Why European Banks Will Struggle to Rally

U.S. bank stocks had a great run in 2017: Europeans, not so much. Those betting on a Continental banking catch-up in 2018 shouldn't get their hopes up.

HNA Group Delays Loan Repayments to Employees

HNA Group Co. has fallen behind in repaying loans it obtained from employees and individual investors on an internet-lending platform, a sign it is having difficulty meeting some debt obligations.

BP Expects $1.5 Billion Charge Related to U.S. Tax Overhaul

BP is joining a host of companies whose earnings will be dented by the U.S. tax overhaul, saying it would suffer a roughly $1.5 billion accounting charge in the fourth quarter because of the legislation.

Outfoxed by Small-Batch Upstarts, Unilever Decides to Imitate Them

As more consumers shy away from giant brands, the maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise targets so-called ankle biters with copycat ice cream and clove-oil toothpaste.

Alexion Agrees to Work With Hedge Fund Elliott on Filling Board Seat

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Tuesday it will work with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. on filling an open board seat.

U.S. Bars Merger of MoneyGram, China's Ant Financial

An American national-security panel refused to approve a deal for China's Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Jack Ma's Alibaba, to buy MoneyGram, in the latest sign the U.S. is tightening scrutiny of investment from China at a time of greater tensions between the two countries.

Hoda Kotb Takes Over as Co-Anchor of NBC's 'Today' Show

NBC has named Hoda Kotb as co-anchor of the "Today" show following the firing of longtime co-anchor Matt Lauer, the network said Tuesday.

