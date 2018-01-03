MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Close At Records

U.S. stock-market indexes pushed further into record territory, with the main benchmarks closing at fresh all-time highs Wednesday.

The main benchmarks held on to earlier gains after the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed a distinct lack of unity over the central bank's projection of three rate hikes in 2018.

Some policymakers think three rate hikes would be too aggressive, while others think such a pace would be too slow.

What are stock indexes doing?

The S&P 500 rose 17.26 points, or 0.6%, to 2,713.07 to close at a new record for the second session in a row this year. Eight of the 11 main sectors finished in positive territory, with energy and technology shares leading the gains, up more than 1%. Telecoms and utilities shares were hit hard, however, falling 2.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 98.67 points, or 0.4%, to 24,922.68, also marking a closing record. The blue-chip index is less than 100 points away from trading above 25,000.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 58.63 points, or 0.8%, to 7,065.53. The tech-heavy index has gained 2.4% over the past few sessions.

All three benchmarks closed at records together for the first time in 2018.

Wednesday's session was marked by subdued volatility. The CBOE Volatility Index , which measures implied volatility on the S&P 500, closed below 9 for the first time ever.

What's driving the markets?

The positive trading mood from 2017 appeared to continue into 2018, with stocks in Asia and the U.S. kicking off the new year on a strong note. European stocks rose Wednesday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/retailers-send-european-stocks-higher-after-strong-next-update-2018-01-03) while Asian markets also closed with gains.

Markets got an additional boost from data showing expanding manufacturing activity in December and an uptick in construction spending in November. Meanwhile, the minutes from the Fed's latest meeting suggested the central bank will continue to raise rates gradually.

The global stock advances came even amid geopolitical uncertainty in Iran, where at least 22 people have died in protests against the government. On Wednesday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets for pro-government rallies across the country, voicing their support for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The protests started last week over rising inflation and corruption, but the focus has since shifted to a wider discontent with Iran's ruling system and Khamenei. The wave of unrest is now seen as the largest since a disputed 2009 presidential election, and it could filter into markets if it leads to a disruption to the region's oil industry.

What's coming up on the economic calendar?

The Federal Reserve in December forecast three rate hikes in 2018 (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fed-minutes-show-divide-over-its-own-forecast-of-three-rate-hikes-this-year-2018-01-03), but minutes showed that policymakers were divided about the pace of rate increases.

Some thought three hikes were too aggressive and that they would tighten monetary conditions too soon. Meanwhile, others thought the pace of rate hikes was too slow. The market is pricing in the first rate hike of 2018 at the March meeting, according to the CME Group's data.

The ISM manufacturing index rose to 59.7% in December (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-manufacturing-surges-in-december-ism-shows-2018-01-03) from 58.2 in November. Construction spending ticked up 0.8% (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/construction-spending-throttles-past-expectations-in-november-led-by-residential-building-2018-01-03) in November and was 2.4% higher year over year.

Domestic car companies collectively reported lower U.S. sales in December, (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-auto-sales-slip-in-december-2018-01-03-11103433) signaling the auto industry's 2017 tally fell short of the record set in 2016 and represented the first annual decline since the financial crisis eight years ago.

See:MarketWatch's economic calendar (http://www.marketwatch.com/economy-politics/calendars/economic)

What are strategists saying?

"What we are seeing is a typical continuation of a Santa Rally, with new money coming into equity funds," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"The question we get asked the most now is what can spark a normal pullback, since we haven't had one in a while. The answer is the Fed and whether inflation will creep up to the extent the Fed has to tighten more than three times this year," Krosby said.

Which stocks are in focus?

Scana Corp.(SCG) soared 23% after the energy company agreed to an all-stock merger with Dominion Energy Inc.(D) . Dominion shares fell 3.9%.

Shares of MoneyGram International Inc.(MGI) slumped 9% after the money transfer company and Ant Financial Services group, an affiliate of China-based Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) , late Tuesday said they have agreed to end their merger agreement (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/moneygram-alibaba-unit-merger-killed-off-2018-01-02) after months of wrangling with the U.S. government.

Shares of Ford Motor Co.(F) and General Motors Co.(GM) rose, as car makers reported their monthly sales figures. Ford rose 0.8% while GM rose 2.4%.

Shares of Intel Corp.(INTC) dropped 3.4% after news reports of chip design flaw that could make computers vulnerable to hacking. Intel disputed the report (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intel-stock-headed-for-worst-day-in-more-than-a-year-amd-pops-on-chip-design-flaw-report-2018-01-03).

Harvey-Davidson Inc.(HOG) shares dropped 3.8% after analysts at Longbow Research downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral.

What are other markets doing?

The dollar selloff paused (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-breaks-5-day-losing-run-but-analysts-remain-downbeat-2018-01-03), with the ICE dollar index up 0.3% at 92.182.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.3% to $61.77 a barrel, while gold futures added 0.1% to $1,317.50 an ounce.

Bitcoin futures added 1% to $15,000, adding to a 2.7% rise from Tuesday that came after report that Founders Fund, led by venture-capital luminary Peter Thiel, had amassed a stake in the digital currency (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bitcoin-under-pressure-to-start-2018-as-ether-tokens-take-flight-2018-01-02).

Stocks in Asia (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asian-markets-push-higher-driven-by-tech-and-consumer-stocks-2018-01-02) closed in positive territory, while European stocks broadly traded higher (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/retailers-send-european-stocks-higher-after-strong-next-update-2018-01-03).

