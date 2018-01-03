AkzoNobel Names Renier Vree as CFO of Specialty Chemicals Unit

AkzoNobel NV (AKZA.AE) said Wednesday that it has appointed Renier Vree as chief financial officer of its specialty chemicals segment effective from March 1.

Mr. Vree is currently CFO of Arcadis NV (ARCAD.AE), where he is also a member of the board. He previously spent more than 20 years at Philips NV (LIGHT.AE), most recently as CFO of its lighting division.

The Dutch chemicals company has previously said that it would be separating its specialty chemicals segment, either through a private sale or a demerger, which is expected to be completed by April.

