What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The unemployment rate in some metro areas stands near or even below 3%, and the tighter labor market is leading firms to raise pay to attract employees.

Higher minimum wages will take effect in 18 states and almost two dozen municipalities this year.

Retirement systems that manage money for public workers aren't pulling back on costly market bets.

Proposed changes to offshore oil-drilling rules are raising questions over the role of safety regulators at the Interior Department.

France's minister for economy and finance said Paris is looking to China and Russia to act as a counterweight to trade relations with the U.S. and Britain.

The death of Playboy founder Hefner is ushering in a new era for the adult-entertainment enterprise, including possibly closing the U.S. print edition.

The parent of Sears and Kmart hasn't run paid national television commercials since late November.

A federal judge ruled in favor of financier Tilton in a racketeering lawsuit brought by managers of the Zohar investment funds.

PwC was negligent in connection with one of the biggest bank failures of the financial crisis, a federal judge ruled.

The price of Ripple, a digital currency, surged 50%, pushing its market valuation to $85 billion.

