USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 2

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Tue, Jan 02, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.1850-4.3350 30 Days UP 1.5-UP 11.5 -15H to OptH DN 5-UP 5
Soybeans 9.1500-9.4000 Spot DN 6.75-UP 3.25 -40F to -15F DN 10-UNCH
Soybeans 9.1500-9.4500 15-30 Days DN 6.75-UP 3.25 -40F to -10F DN 10-UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1825-3.2525 Spot UP 2.5 -35H to -28H UNCH
Corn 3.1825-3.3325 15-30 Days UP 2.5 -35H to -20H UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.4225-3.4425 Spot UP 1.5-UP 0.5 -11H to -9H DN 1-DN 2
Corn 3.4225-3.4425 15-30 Days UP 2.5 -11H to -9H UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: November 2017
SRW Wheat 4.1258
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.2373
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1095
Soybeans (Spot) 9.5308
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1437C dh
