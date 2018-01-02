On Our Radar

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 2

Springfield, IL Tue, Jan 02, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.1850-4.3350 30 Days UP 1.5-UP 11.5 -15H to OptH DN 5-UP 5

Soybeans 9.1500-9.4000 Spot DN 6.75-UP 3.25 -40F to -15F DN 10-UNCH

Soybeans 9.1500-9.4500 15-30 Days DN 6.75-UP 3.25 -40F to -10F DN 10-UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.1825-3.2525 Spot UP 2.5 -35H to -28H UNCH

Corn 3.1825-3.3325 15-30 Days UP 2.5 -35H to -20H UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.4225-3.4425 Spot UP 1.5-UP 0.5 -11H to -9H DN 1-DN 2

Corn 3.4225-3.4425 15-30 Days UP 2.5 -11H to -9H UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: November 2017

SRW Wheat 4.1258

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.2373

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1095

Soybeans (Spot) 9.5308

