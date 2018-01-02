Steinhoff Uncertain When Internal Probe Will Be Completed

Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNH.JO) said Tuesday that it is uncertain when it will complete its internal investigation into irregularities in its accounts.

Shares in the South African retailer tumbled in December after it disclosed accounting irregularities for its 2017 results and said it will have to restate its 2016 financial accounts.

Steinhoff said it continues to work with external auditors to conclude the probe into its 2017 results "as soon as reasonably practicable" and it is considering whether to restate other prior year's results.

January 02, 2018 02:43 ET (07:43 GMT)