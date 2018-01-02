Shire plc Shire Plc : Director Declaration

TIDMSHP

Director Declaration

Dublin, Ireland - January 2, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

(the "Company") announces that Dominic Blakemore, Non-Executive Director

of the Company, was appointed Chief Executive of Compass Group PLC on

January 1, 2018.

