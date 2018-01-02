Sen. Orrin Hatch to Retire at End of Term

Continue Reading Below

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R., Utah) said he would retire when his term ends early next year, setting off a race for his seat in 2018 and giving Republicans an additional seat to defend.

U.S. Stocks Kick Off 2018 With Gains

Rallying technology shares pushed major U.S. stock indexes higher in the first trading session of 2018.

Gold Bulls Expect Rally to Continue in 2018

Some investors are expecting another standout year for gold in 2018, a fresh sign of the anxiety that has accompanied the global stock-market rally.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Makes Big Bet on Bitcoin

Founders Fund, the venture-capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, has bought large sums of bitcoin that are now worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Car Sales to Top 90 Million Globally for First Time

Global sales of personal-use cars and trucks likely topped 90 million for the first time in 2017, the latest indicator that demand for conventional automobiles remains strong even as driverless cars and ride sharing get increasing attention.

Oil Holds Near Two-Year High, Eyes on Iran

Oil prices edged off a 2 1/2 -year high after supply disruptions eased in the North Sea and Libya, while rising tensions in major oil exporter Iran underpinned the market.

The Market Could Get Wild in 2018, Blackstone's Wien Predicts

Byron Wien, the Blackstone Group L.P. vice chairman who's been making a widely-watched list of year-ahead predictions for more than three decades, sees some wild market moves in store for 2018.

Brazil Posted December Trade Surplus of About $5 Billion

Brazil posted a stronger-than-expected trade surplus in December, the country's trade ministry said Tuesday.

What to Know About Europe's Big New Mifid Rules

The EU rules are nearly eight years in the making and over a million paragraphs long. Their aims: Stopping finance companies from gouging investors and trying to halt future financial crashes. Here is what you need to know.

Bright Side of Higher Treasury Yields

There could be serious problems in financial markets if long-term interest rates rise in 2018. There could be serious problems if they don't.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2018 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)