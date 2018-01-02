Bright Side of Higher Treasury Yields

There could be serious problems in financial markets if long-term interest rates rise in 2018. There could be serious problems if they don't.

U.S. Stocks Kick Off 2018 With Gains

Technology shares jumped in the first trading session of 2018, pulling major U.S. stock indexes higher.

Wild Swings in Money-Market Rates Highlight Limits of Regulation

Year-end turmoil rocked Europe's money markets in 2016, so traders were as ready as they could be this time around. And yet, it happened again, underscoring how new regulations designed to make the financial system safer also have created permanent cracks in the plumbing of markets

Gold Rallies Most in Seven Years, But Fed, Dollar Uncertainty Loom

Gold rallied 14% in 2017, the best performance since 2010, as a weakening dollar and global political tensions helped lift prices.

Who Wins When It's This Cold: Natural Gas, Boot-Makers, Wheat Futures

While the cold spell upended many New Year's celebrations, it is boosting the prices of a number of assets.

Private-Equity Funds Focused on Property Raising Less Capital

Private-equity funds that focus on real estate have been raising less money for the past few years and chances are dim that there will be much pickup in fundraising in 2018.

What to Know About Europe's Big New Mifid Rules

The EU rules are nearly eight years in the making and over a million paragraphs long. Their aims: Stopping finance companies from gouging investors and trying to halt future financial crashes. Here is what you need to know.

London Real Estate Divide Highlights Sector's Uncertainty in 2018

Some investors view falling prices in London as a buying opportunity, while others are moving to the sidelines. The different approaches underscore the challenges facing real-estate investors in 2018.

China Private Factory Gauge at Odds With Official PMI

Activity in China's factories expanded at a faster rate in December, according to a private gauge that offered a conflicting signal of economic activity in the world's second-largest economy.

Dollar Could Get a Lift From Tax Overhaul

Some investors are betting the dollar's nearly seven-year bull market is due for one last hurrah in 2018.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2018 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)