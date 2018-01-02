U.S. Futures Higher, European Stocks Dip

Stocks in Europe fell in the first trading session of 2018, while U.S. futures inched higher and markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly rose following steep price increases across global indexes last year.

China Private Factory Gauge at Odds With Official PMI

Activity in China's factories expanded at a faster rate in December, according to a private gauge that offered a conflicting signal of economic activity in the world's second-largest economy.

Dollar Could Get a Lift From Tax Overhaul

Some investors are betting the dollar's nearly seven-year bull market is due for one last hurrah in 2018.

Oil Holds Near Two-Year High, Eyes on Iran

Oil prices edged off a 2 1/2 -year high after supply disruptions eased in the North Sea and Libya, while rising tensions in major oil exporter Iran underpinned the market.

Europe's 2018 Challenge: Keeping the Good News Coming

The eurozone economy performed so well in 2017 that some analysts started using the term "Euroboom" unironically, while the euro strengthened and European stocks rose. The challenge for 2018 is to maintain momentum and avoid any setbacks that might damage the goodwill built up in 2017.

Eight Things to Watch in Markets in 2018

The Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street team evaluates the year ahead in markets. Here's what you should watch, from wages to technology to the Chinese economy.

Global Stock Surge Mints $9 Trillion in Market Value

Soaring stock prices across the globe added more than $9 trillion in market value to equity markets in 2017, the biggest one-year swell since the financial crisis.

Sharp Reversal: Natural-Gas Investors Are on Edge

Investors wagered on a natural-gas rally last year but it never came. Instead, prices plunged 21% for the worst year since 2014.

Pension Funds Ask: What to Buy When Nothing Is Cheap?

Retirement systems that manage money for firefighters, police officers, teachers and other public workers aren't pulling back on costly bets for 2018, a time when markets are rising around the world.

Hoping for an Avalanche of Huge IPOs in 2018? Get Ready to Keep Waiting

The year may bring a couple of notable names, including Spotify. But heavy hitters like Uber, Airbnb and WeWork will likely remain on the sidelines.

