Global Markets: Hong Kong and China Lead Gains

Equities in Hong Kong and mainland China led gains in the Asia-Pacific region Tuesday, though stocks in Malaysia and Australia fell to begin the new year.

China Private Factory Gauge at Odds With Official PMI

Activity in China's factories expanded at a faster rate in December, according to a private gauge that offered a conflicting signal of economic activity in the world's second-largest economy.

Dollar Could Get a Lift From Tax Overhaul

Some investors are betting the dollar's nearly seven-year bull market is due for one last hurrah in 2018.

Eight Things to Watch in Markets in 2018

The Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street team evaluates the year ahead in markets. Here's what you should watch, from wages to technology to the Chinese economy.

Global Stock Surge Mints $9 Trillion in Market Value

Soaring stock prices across the globe added more than $9 trillion in market value to equity markets in 2017, the biggest one-year swell since the financial crisis.

Sharp Reversal: Natural-Gas Investors Are on Edge

Investors wagered on a natural-gas rally last year but it never came. Instead, prices plunged 21% for the worst year since 2014.

Pension Funds Ask: What to Buy When Nothing Is Cheap?

Retirement systems that manage money for firefighters, police officers, teachers and other public workers aren't pulling back on costly bets for 2018, a time when markets are rising around the world.

Hoping for an Avalanche of Huge IPOs in 2018? Get Ready to Keep Waiting

The year may bring a couple of notable names, including Spotify. But heavy hitters like Uber, Airbnb and WeWork will likely remain on the sidelines.

Miners Look to Cash In on Cobalt Demand

A handful of miners are ramping up operations to mine cobalt, betting on demand for a socially responsible source of the metal that is in high demand as a key component of electric cars.

After Strong M&A Year, Canadian Firms' Deal Making Could Cool in '18

Despite uncertainty around the North American Free Trade Agreement, mergers and acquisitions involving Canadian companies were strong in 2017, though deal activity could cool in 2018, bankers and companies say.

January 02, 2018 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)