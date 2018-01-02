Seoul Seizes Second Ship Suspected of Transferring Oil to North Korea

South Korean authorities detained another ship suspected of transferring oil to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions.

Glencore Sells Australian Coal Mine to GFG Alliance

Glencore has agreed to sell an underground coal mine in eastern Australia to GFG Alliance, an industrial conglomerate that last year picked up steel and iron-ore mining assets in the country.

Sharp Reversal: Natural-Gas Investors Are on Edge

Investors wagered on a natural-gas rally last year but it never came. Instead, prices plunged 21% for the worst year since 2014.

Free Trade Has Been a Boon for Energy Independence

Nafta delivers a triple win for the U.S., Canadian and Mexican oil and natural-gas industries.

Proposed Changes to Offshore Drilling Rules Raise Questions

The Trump administration's proposed changes to offshore oil drilling rules are raising fundamental questions over whether safety regulators at the Interior Department should also be concerned with promoting oil and gas production.

Oil Prices Expected to Keep Rising in 2018, but It Could Be a Rocky Ride

Oil prices are likely to continue climbing in 2018 on the back of OPEC-led production cuts and a growing global economy, industry executives and analysts say. But any gains are expected to be kept in check by booming supplies from the U.S.

Oil Gains Breaks Above $60 on Increasing Demand

Oil prices ended the year above $60 a barrel on Friday, a milestone not seen in more than two years, in another sign that a longstanding global glut is easing.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. remained unchanged this week at 747, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

Russia Bets on Shale Oil to Defend Its Spot as Top Producer of Crude

Russia is hoping the Bazhenov shale formation in western Siberia, the largest in the world, will help it defend its title as the world's top producer of crude oil for decades to come.

SunEdison Emerges From Bankruptcy as a Smaller Company

One-time renewable energy giant SunEdison has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a privately held company with a smaller debt load and operations footprint.

