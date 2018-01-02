2017 Marked Safest Year in Commercial Aviation History

The global airline industry achieved a previously unimaginable safety milestone in 2017: independent accident data doesn't indicate a single airline passenger fatality resulting from a jet crash anywhere in the world.

A Browser You've Never Heard of Is Dethroning Google in Asia

A mobile browser rarely used in the West, UC Browser, has outflanked Google's Chrome in some of Asia's fastest-growing markets, giving owner Alibaba Group an advantage in the race for the next generation of internet users.

Glencore Sells Australian Coal Mine to GFG Alliance

Glencore has agreed to sell an underground coal mine in eastern Australia to GFG Alliance, an industrial conglomerate that last year picked up steel and iron-ore mining assets in the country.

Games Growth Not a Given in China

Selling smartphone games in China has been one of the best businesses in the world in the past few years. But can the companies involved, like tech giant Tencent, keep hitting the high scores?

'The Last Jedi' Is 2017's Highest-Grossing Film

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" became the highest-grossing movie of 2017 this weekend, giving Walt Disney Co. another banner year at the box office that left rival studios fighting for leftovers.

Robot Miners Dream of the Electric Deep

Mining companies have long dreamed of a workforce with an ironclad commitment to meeting production targets, courage in the face of adversity and a stoic attitude toward overtime. That's where the robots come in.

After Strong M&A Year, Canadian Firms' Deal Making Could Cool in '18

Despite uncertainty around the North American Free Trade Agreement, mergers and acquisitions involving Canadian companies were strong in 2017, though deal activity could cool in 2018, bankers and companies say.

What New Tax Law? Caterpillar Fights to Protect Its Swiss-Made Profits

The American manufacturing icon pays little on profits from parts sales outside the U.S. and was hit with a $2 billion tax bill from the IRS.

Playboy Might Kill Magazine to Focus on 'World of Playboy'

The death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner is ushering in a new era for the adult-entertainment enterprise, setting in motion a process that will move ownership of the iconic brand out of his family's hands and could soon spell the end of its once pace-setting U.S. magazine.

Compass Group Confirms Death of Group CEO Richard Cousins

Compass Group PLC on Monday confirmed that group Chief Executive Richard Cousins and four members of his family died in a plane crash in Australia a day earlier.

