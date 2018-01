Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose after strong factory data. The U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a survey by IHS Markit, rose to 55.1 for December, compared with 53.9 the prior month.

Airbus delayed the shipping of the first A350-1000 jet to Qatar Airways.

January 02, 2018 16:29 ET (21:29 GMT)