On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, January 2 2018

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 420,254 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 13,655 13,925 13,620 13,850 13,675 175 6,924 30,124

Continue Reading Below

Mar-18 14,270 14,295 14,210 14,235 14,035 200 24 158

Apr-18 14,305 14,315 14,305 14,305 14,140 165 6 64

May-18 14,090 14,430 14,080 14,325 14,140 185 381,536 367,234

Jun-18 14,320 14,470 14,320 14,400 14,250 150 24 238

Jul-18 14,590 14,590 14,590 14,590 14,300 290 2 260

Aug-18 14,480 14,640 14,480 14,565 14,360 205 6 90

Sep-18 14,450 14,760 14,420 14,650 14,480 170 31,726 41,628

Oct-18 - - - 14,665 14,665 0 0 10

Nov-18 14,800 14,800 14,775 14,780 14,675 105 6 100

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2018 02:33 ET (07:33 GMT)