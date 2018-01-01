'The Last Jedi' Is 2017's Highest-Grossing Film

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" became the highest-grossing movie of 2017 this weekend, giving Walt Disney Co. another banner year at the box office that left rival studios fighting for leftovers

After Strong M&A Year, Canadian Firms' Deal Making Could Cool in '18

Despite uncertainty around the North American Free Trade Agreement, mergers and acquisitions involving Canadian companies were strong in 2017, though deal activity could cool in 2018, bankers and companies say.

What New Tax Law? Caterpillar Fights to Protect Its Swiss-Made Profits

The American manufacturing icon pays little on profits from parts sales outside the U.S. and was hit with a $2 billion tax bill from the IRS.

A Browser You've Never Heard of Is Dethroning Google in Asia

A mobile browser rarely used in the West, UC Browser, has outflanked Google's Chrome in some of Asia's fastest-growing markets, giving owner Alibaba Group an advantage in the race for the next generation of internet users.

Playboy Might Kill Magazine to Focus on 'World of Playboy'

The death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner is ushering in a new era for the adult-entertainment enterprise, setting in motion a process that will move ownership of the iconic brand out of his family's hands and could soon spell the end of its once pace-setting U.S. magazine.

Judge Says PwC Was Negligent In Bank Failure

PricewaterhouseCoopers was negligent in connection with one of the biggest bank failures of the financial crisis, a federal judge ruled.

Compass Group Confirms Death of Group CEO Richard Cousins

Compass Group PLC on Monday confirmed that group Chief Executive Richard Cousins and four members of his family died in a plane crash in Australia a day earlier.

Boeing's Next Airliner Might Fly Investors Into Turbulence

Boeing Co. was the Dow's best performer in 2017, but investors could be right to worry about its plans to develop a new midsize airliner, which takes years and costs money.

Sears Stopped Buying National TV Ads in Critical Holiday Season

Sears Holdings hasn't paid for any national TV spots for its struggling Sears and Kmart chains since late November, as its CEO shifts advertising to digital channels.

A Blockbuster and Online Fees Juice China's Box Office

China's box office is on the upswing, owing to accounting changes and one blockbuster success that signals the evolving tastes of the country's massive audience.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 01, 2018 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)