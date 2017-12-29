Utilities Higher on Sector Rotation -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators ticked higher as one of the 2017 laggards finished on a high note.

French power and utility giant EDF Energy Services is revamping the North American operations. Following the recent shake-up of its Houston trading floor, the unit of Electricite de France said it would buy TransCanada Power Marketing's commercial contracts and assets in the Northeast as the Canadian energy conglomerate focuses on its pipeline operations.

December 29, 2017 17:37 ET (22:37 GMT)