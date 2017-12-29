USDA Nov Farm Prices - Dec 29

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers

for their products in November was +4.2% From October, and +9.1% From

a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday.

November Prices Received Index Increased 4.2 Percent

The November Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 91.0,

increased 4.2 percent from October 2017. At 81.4, the Crop Production Index

decreased 1.0 percent. The Livestock Production Index, at 101.7, increased

8.1 percent. Producers received higher prices for market eggs, cattle, hogs,

and broilers but lower prices for lettuce, corn, apples, and turkeys.

Compared with a year earlier, the Prices Received Index is up 9.1 percent.

The Crop Production Index increased 1.1 percent and the Livestock Production

Index increased 18 percent. In addition to prices, the indexes are influenced

by the volume change of commodities producers market. Increased monthly

movement of cattle, corn, milk, and cotton offset the decreased marketing of

soybeans, grapes, potatoes, and wheat. The Food Commodities Index, at 99.9,

increased 7.7 percent from the previous month and 12 percent from

November 2016.

November Prices Paid Index Up 0.3 Percent

The November Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes,

and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 107.9, is up 0.3 percent from October 2017

and 4.6 percent from November 2016. Higher prices in November for feeder

pigs, nitrogen, feeder cattle, and diesel more than offset lower prices for

feed grains, other services, hay and forages, and herbicides.

Index Summary Table

=========================================================================

2016 2016 2017 2017

Index --------------------------------------------------------

1990-92=100 Oct Nov Oct Nov

=========================================================================

Prices Received 86.4 83.4 87.3 91

Prices Paid 103.5 103.2 107.6 107.9

Ratio 1/ 83 81 81 84

=========================================================================

1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by

farmers.

