U.S. Stocks Slip at End of Strong Year

U.S. stocks posted exceptional gains in 2017. For the first time since 2012, international equities did even better.

Wall Street Traders Miss Out on Record Markets

Markets boomed in 2017, but the year turned out to be unremarkable for trading, as stocks and other assets' steady performance reduced demand for skilled traders and made it harder for them to eke out profits.

Everything Went Right for Markets in 2017-Can That Continue?

Money managers and analysts entered 2017 widely anticipating that the overall levels of major indexes would remain little changed by year-end. Instead, the S&P 500 is on track to post its best yearly gain since 2013.

ECB's Mersch Warns of 'Speculative Hype' Surrounding Bitcoin

European Central Bank executive board member Yves Mersch told German business newspaper Börsen-Zeitung that investor excitement around bitcoin could be grounds for worry.

German Price Growth Bodes Well for ECB

Prices rose more than expected in Germany this month, a sign of higher inflation in the eurozone that could pave the way for the European Central Bank to withdraw its aggressive policy measures.

Oil Gains Breaks Above $60 on Increasing Demand

Oil prices ended the year above $60 a barrel on Friday, a milestone not seen in more than two years, in another sign that a longstanding global glut is easing.

Banks Scramble to Help Customers Looking to Prepay 2018 Taxes

Lenders are struggling to accommodate mortgage borrowers who are rushing to prepay their property taxes before the Republican tax law takes effect.

Why Bonds Had a Great Year for Doing Nothing

For bond markets, 2017 was the year of going nowhere slowly: With the risk of deflation defeated but higher inflation yet to arrive, bonds were stuck in no man's land.

Why a Bet on Market Calm Risks Capital Decimation

The stock market's so-called fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index or VIX, has seen nine of its 10 lowest readings ever this year. The VIX, which goes back to 1990, reflects expected annualized volatility implied in S&P 500 options over the next month.

What to Watch on the Fiduciary Front in 2018

The federal rule meant to protect retirement savers from conflicted advice was dealt a setback in 2017 as its full implementation was delayed. But consumers, state regulators and parts of the advisory industry have embraced its ideal of requiring retirement advice to be in investors' best interest.

December 29, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)