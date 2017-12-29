Everything Went Right for Markets in 2017-Can That Continue?

Money managers and analysts entered 2017 widely anticipating that the overall levels of major indexes would remain little changed by year-end. Instead, the S&P 500 is on track to post its best yearly gain since 2013.

German Price Growth Bodes Well for ECB

Prices rose more than expected in Germany this month, a sign of higher inflation in the eurozone that could pave the way for the European Central Bank to withdraw its aggressive policy measures.

Wall Street Traders Miss Out on Record Markets

Markets boomed in 2017, but the year turned out to be unremarkable for trading, as stocks and other assets' steady performance reduced demand for skilled traders and made it harder for them to eke out profits.

World Stocks Poised to Beat the S&P 500 This Year

Stocks mostly inched higher on the final trading day of year, with international equities on track to outpace the U.S. for the first time since 2012.

Oil Gains on Forecast of Cold Weather

Oil prices edged up, supported by a U.S. cold spell, which is expected to spur consumption of heating fuels and pose challenges for crude production.

Banks Scramble to Help Customers Looking to Prepay 2018 Taxes

Lenders are struggling to accommodate mortgage borrowers who are rushing to prepay their property taxes before the Republican tax law takes effect.

Why a Bet on Market Calm Risks Capital Decimation

The stock market's so-called fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index or VIX, has seen nine of its 10 lowest readings ever this year. The VIX, which goes back to 1990, reflects expected annualized volatility implied in S&P 500 options over the next month.

What to Watch on the Fiduciary Front in 2018

The federal rule meant to protect retirement savers from conflicted advice was dealt a setback in 2017 as its full implementation was delayed. But consumers, state regulators and parts of the advisory industry have embraced its ideal of requiring retirement advice to be in investors' best interest.

Goldman to Take $5 Billion Charge Tied to New Tax Law

Goldman Sachs said it will take a $5 billion charge to its fourth-quarter earnings related to the tax overhaul, setting up the Wall Street firm's first quarterly loss in six years.

Berlusconi Poised to Play Pivotal Role in Italian Vote

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is potentially poised to play kingmaker in the upcoming Italian election, though polls suggest his center-right Forza Italia party will get just 16% of the national vote.

December 29, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)