SandRidge Kills Bonanza Creek Deal After Icahn, Others Push Back

Oil-and-gas company SandRidge Energy said it would terminate its deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy after getting pushback from some of its biggest stakeholders, including activist investor Carl Icahn.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall as Refinery Activity Quickens

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 22, while gasoline stockpiles climbed 0.6 million barrels, data released by the Energy Information Administration showed.

Oil Prices Edge Higher as Refiners Tap U.S. Stockpiles

Oil prices edged higher as refiners processed more crude from storage in the U.S.

Power Plants Bloom Even as Electricity Prices Wilt

A glut of gas flowing out of U.S. shale fields is fueling a power plant construction boom in several northeastern states, despite fierce competition.

Shell, Barclays Detail Billions in Tax-Linked Charges

Royal Dutch Shell and Barclays Bank said they would take large charges attributable to the U.S. tax overhaul-joining a parade of global firms in recent days disclosing how American tax-bill changes will affect their bottom line.

China Takes Another Green Step Forward

China is adopting a new green index in a bid to pressure local governments to reduce pollution and create more-sustainable economic development.

Cuomo Seeks Fossil-Fuel Divestment; Comptroller Disagrees

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will push for the state pension fund to exit its investments in fossil-fuel companies, but the official who controls the fund says the best way to address climate change is by leveraging shareholder power.

Regulators Propose Rollbacks to Offshore Drilling Safety Measures

Federal regulators are proposing to roll back safety measures put in place after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, which could affect real-time monitoring of offshore installations and third-party inspector certification.

Russian Nuclear Plant Stokes Europe's Fears of a Power Play

Russia's plan to build a nuclear power plant in Moscow-friendly Belarus is fueling fears in the Baltics that the facility is at least partly intended as a weapon to induce panic and destabilize the region.

China's Bid to Dominate Oil Pricing Will Fail

Chinese regulators say they are on the cusp of launching their own oil futures contract, priced in yuan. Chinese future markets are already key in setting iron and coking coal prices-but a yuan denominated oil contract will struggle.

December 29, 2017 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)