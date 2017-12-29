Goldman to Take $5 Billion Charge Tied to New Tax Law

Goldman Sachs said it will take a $5 billion charge to its fourth-quarter earnings related to the tax overhaul, setting up the Wall Street firm's first quarterly loss in six years.

Internet Tightens: Popular Chinese WeChat App to Become Official ID

China's biggest tech giants are working with authorities to create digital identifications as alternatives to the state-issued ID cards citizens must present to obtain many public and private services, such as boarding trains and checking into hotels.

Insurers Want More of Your Money to Manage

Insurers are increasingly hungry for U.S. asset managers because of what they offer: steady fee income, a way to offset declining life insurance sales and more assets from people saving for retirement.

SandRidge Kills Bonanza Creek Deal After Icahn, Others Push Back

Oil-and-gas company SandRidge Energy said it would terminate its deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy after getting pushback from some of its biggest stakeholders, including activist investor Carl Icahn.

SoftBank Succeeds in Tender Offer for Large Uber Stake

SoftBank Group won its bid to buy a major stake in Uber Technologies at a steep discount to the company's previous valuation in a deal that gives the world's biggest tech investor sway over the most valuable U.S. startup.

Apple Apologizes for Handling of iPhone Battery Issue

Apple issued a rare apology for its handling of concerns about performance issues in iPhones with older batteries and said it will reduce the price of some iPhone replacement batteries to $29 from $79.

U.S. Grants Banks Waivers to Manage Retirement Plans

Five global banks can continue managing corporate retirement plans in the wake of recent guilty pleas to criminal charges, under new waivers announced by the Trump administration.

Tech Firms Drawn Into Lawmakers' Battle Over Deterring Online Sex Trade

A dispute over how to deter a flourishing online sex trade is likely to escalate into a high-profile policy battle in 2018, adding to political headaches for big tech.

Embraer Talks With Boeing Cast Into Doubt

Raul Jungmann, Brazil's defense minister, raised concerns that talks about a possible takeover of Embraer by Boeing had gone ahead without the government's knowledge and reiterated that it wouldn't permit a change in control of the aircraft company.

Airbus Firms Big Indigo Jet Order

Airbus SE said Thursday it had completed a record-setting order for 430 jets from four carriers linked to a U.S. private-equity firm, narrowing its gap on new planes deals this year opened up by Boeing Co.

