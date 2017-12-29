Health Care Down Amid Growth Doubts -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked down amid fears about the sector's growth prospects.
Investment firm Pershing Square Capital Management and specialty drug maker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International agreed to pay $290 million to settle a lawsuit that alleged their trading in Allergan shares in 2014 was illegal. William Ackman's Pershing Square hedge fund had sought to buy out Allergan in partnership with Valeant, one of Mr. Ackman's biggest investments at the time, only for Actavis to swoop in and buy Allergan out.
December 29, 2017 16:14 ET (21:14 GMT)