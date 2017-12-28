What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 28, 2017).

The DNC is far behind the RNC in fundraising as it aims to win back control of Congress and boost power in states, despite a wave of enthusiasm by Democrats.

Tillerson urged Russia to moderate its stand on Ukraine, while his Russian counterpart exhorted the U.S. to back away from confrontation with North Korea.

Ukraine and pro-Russia separatists exchanged over 300 prisoners of war, the largest swap since 2014.

Tehran's police chief said people will no longer be arrested for breaches of Islamic codes, a sign of easing social strictures in Iran.

Aid workers in Syria began evacuating critically ill patients from a rebel-held Damascus suburb as pressure mounts on the regime.

South Korea issued a report that faulted a 2015 deal with Japan over Korean women forced to work in wartime military brothels.

At least 26 school districts across the U.S. this year settled sexual-misconduct lawsuits, totaling at least $37 million.

The White House has interviewed two economists who served under Bush for the No. 2 job at the Fed.

