What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Geely is buying a stake in Swedish truck-and-bus maker Volvo for $3.24 billion, another sign of Chinese companies' appetite for global automotive assets.

The IRS said not all property-tax prepayments can be deducted, amid a rush of homeowners seeking to avoid the impact of the new tax law.

A significant number of fake comments criticizing the fiduciary rule appear on the Labor Department website, an analysis found.

Rampant demand for leveraged loans is allowing private-equity firms to water down legal safeguards.

Japan's Nissan is on track to be the first foreign auto maker to outsell Detroit's Big Three in the rental-car market on an annual basis.

Shell and Barclays said they would take large charges attributable to the U.S. tax overhaul.

Apple gave its CEO and other top executives a big boost in pay for fiscal 2017, as the company exceeded sales and profit goals.

The S&P 500 inched higher in quiet holiday-season trading. The Dow added 28.09 points to 24774.30.

U.S. economic data are beating forecasts by the most in nearly six years, according to a Citigroup index.

JPMorgan settled Finra charges that it failed to properly separate customers' securities from bank assets.

Malaysia's 1MDB said it made all of its required payments to Abu Dhabi's IPIC.

