Utilities Higher as Late-Year Sector Rebound Continues -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators continued their strong finish to the year as the interest-rate outlook grows cloudy.

Traders are reconsidering bets that U.S. interest rates would rise much faster than those in other nations. The interest-rate outlook is a key component of pricing for utility shares.

A glut of gas flowing out of U.S. shale fields is fueling a power plant construction boom in several Northeastern states, despite fierce competition that has caused wholesale electricity prices to plummet. Utilities are scrambling to save costs by building plants as close to the gas fields as possible.

December 28, 2017 17:08 ET (22:08 GMT)