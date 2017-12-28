Telecoms Up Slightly But iPhone Concerns Linger -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose slightly, but remained slightly lower on the week on concerns about the outlook for iPhone X sales.

Some investors had placed bets that telecom carriers would benefit from a "supercycle" in iPhone upgrades, which would allow them to move customers into pricier data plans to take advantage of the new phone's features. Now investors fear that adoption of the iPhone X may not be as widespread as previously hoped.

-Rob Curran

December 28, 2017 17:06 ET (22:06 GMT)