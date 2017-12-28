Ambac Removes Obstacle to Proposed Debt Swap

Ambac Assurance Corp. bought peace with hedge funds that were suspicious of a $5 billion restructuring proposal, moving the bond insurer a step closer to digging out from losses from the U.S. housing crash.

Chinese Court Seizes Assets of LeEco Founder

As authorities order embattled tech entrepreneur Jia Yueting back to China to handle his growing financial problems, a local court has seized his assets.

It's the Moment Insurers Have Waited For: Time to Raise Prices

One of the costliest years for natural disasters puts some U.S. insurers in a position to do what they haven't done in years: raise prices.

JPMorgan to Pay $2.8 Million for Failing to Segregate Customer Funds

JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to pay $2.8 million to settle charges brought by Wall Street's self-regulator that the bank failed for years to adequately separate customer securities from the firm's own assets.

1MDB Makes Final Payment to Abu Dhabi Fund

The Malaysian state-investment fund said it has paid all that is required to be paid to Abu Dhabi's IPIC, its former business partner, by December.

Emerging Markets: Growing in Maturity?

The MSCI Emerging Markets stock index is turning 30. Huge political shifts and globalization have changed the face of the index over time.

China's Central Bank Ramps Up Oversight of Payment Services

The People's Bank of China is stepping up scrutiny of the third-party payments industry, as part of its effort to curb financial risk.

Shell, Barclays Detail Billions in Tax-Linked Charges

Royal Dutch Shell and Barclays Bank said they would take large charges attributable to the U.S. tax overhaul-joining a parade of global firms in recent days disclosing how American tax-bill changes will affect their bottom line.

Yield-Starved Investors Giving In to the Demands of Loan Sellers

Rampant demand for leveraged loans is allowing private-equity firms to water down legal safeguards for investors. Many worry that such changes could result in higher losses for investors during the next downturn.

Mitsubishi UFJ Seeks $4 Billion-Plus Deal for Indonesian Bank

Mitsubishi UFG Financial said it planned to take a majority stake in a midsize Indonesian bank, bolstering its presence in a fast-growing Asian nation to balance weakness in Japan.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)