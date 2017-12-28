JPMorgan to Pay $2.8 Million for Failing to Segregate Customer Funds

Continue Reading Below

JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to pay $2.8 million to settle charges brought by Wall Street's self-regulator that the bank failed for years to adequately separate customer securities from the firm's own assets.

1MDB Makes Final Payment to Abu Dhabi Fund

The Malaysian state-investment fund said it has paid all that is required to be paid to Abu Dhabi's IPIC, its former business partner, by December.

Emerging Markets: Growing in Maturity?

The MSCI Emerging Markets stock index is turning 30. Huge political shifts and globalization have changed the face of the index over time.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China's Central Bank Ramps Up Oversight of Payment Services

The People's Bank of China is stepping up scrutiny of the third-party payments industry, as part of its effort to curb financial risk.

Shell, Barclays Detail Billions in Tax-Linked Charges

Royal Dutch Shell and Barclays Bank said they would take large charges attributable to the U.S. tax overhaul-joining a parade of global firms in recent days disclosing how American tax-bill changes will affect their bottom line.

Yield-Starved Investors Bow to Bond Sellers' Demands

Rampant demand for leveraged loans is allowing private-equity firms to water down legal safeguards for investors. Many worry that such changes could result in higher losses for investors during the next downturn.

Mitsubishi UFJ Seeks $4 Billion-Plus Deal for Indonesian Bank

Mitsubishi UFG Financial said it planned to take a majority stake in a midsize Indonesian bank, bolstering its presence in a fast-growing Asian nation to balance weakness in Japan.

Tax Law Could Further Slow Down a Bank Favorite: Jumbo Mortgages

The tax overhaul eliminates some benefits of homeownership, particularly for high-end homes. And the borrowers who buy those homes are exactly whom banks have been targeting.

Exempting Small Banks From Volcker Rule Is Popular, but Not With Their Regulator

A Senate proposal to exempt thousands of small U.S. banks from the Volcker rule restrictions on speculative trading is winning broad support-except from the regulator that oversees most of those banks.

Can Central Banks Keep Control of Interest Rates?

Investors are elated by a booming global economy and the promise of central banks to tighten monetary policy only gradually. But a question haunts them: Will interest rates develop a mind of their own?

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)