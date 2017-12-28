Power Plants Bloom Even as Electricity Prices Wilt

A glut of gas flowing out of U.S. shale fields is fueling a power plant construction boom in several northeastern states, despite fierce competition that has caused wholesale electricity prices to plummet.

Oil Eases Off More Than Two-Year High

Oil markets eased off a 2 1/2 -year high after a pipeline blast in Libya disrupted supplies and caused a price spike.

Shell, Barclays Detail Billions in Tax-Linked Charges

Royal Dutch Shell and Barclays Bank said they would take large charges attributable to the U.S. tax overhaul-joining a parade of global firms in recent days disclosing how American tax-bill changes will affect their bottom line.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Expected to Fall

U.S. crude-oil supplies are expected to show a decrease in data due Thursday from the Department of Energy. Estimates from 10 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have decreased by 3.7 million barrels, on average, in the week ended Dec. 22.

Analysts See 113 Billion-Cubic Feet Draw From Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show U.S. stockpiles of natural gas fell roughly the average amount for this time of year, but significantly less than a year ago.

China Takes Another Green Step Forward

China is adopting a new green index in a bid to pressure local governments to reduce pollution and create more-sustainable economic development.

Cuomo Seeks Fossil-Fuel Divestment; Comptroller Disagrees

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will push for the state pension fund to exit its investments in fossil-fuel companies, but the official who controls the fund says the best way to address climate change is by leveraging shareholder power.

Regulators Propose Rollbacks to Offshore Drilling Safety Measures

Federal regulators are proposing to roll back safety measures put in place after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, which could affect real-time monitoring of offshore installations and third-party inspector certification.

Russian Nuclear Plant Stokes Europe's Fears of a Power Play

Russia's plan to build a nuclear power plant in Moscow-friendly Belarus is fueling fears in the Baltics that the facility is at least partly intended as a weapon to induce panic and destabilize the region.

China's Bid to Dominate Oil Pricing Will Fail

Chinese regulators say they are on the cusp of launching their own oil futures contract, priced in yuan. Chinese future markets are already key in setting iron and coking coal prices-but a yuan denominated oil contract will struggle.

December 28, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)