Apple Apologizes for Handling of iPhone Battery Issue

Apple issued a rare apology for its handling of concerns about performance issues in iPhones with older batteries and said it will reduce the price of some iPhone replacement batteries to $29 from $79.

SoftBank Succeeds in Tender Offer for Large Uber Stake

SoftBank Group won its bid to buy a major stake in Uber Technologies at a steep discount to the company's previous valuation in a deal that gives the world's biggest tech investor sway over the most valuable U.S. startup.

SandRidge Kills Bonanza Creek Deal After Icahn, Others Push Back

Oil-and-gas company SandRidge Energy said it would terminate its deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy after getting pushback from some of its biggest stakeholders, including activist investor Carl Icahn.

U.S. Grants Banks Waivers to Manage Retirement Plans

Five global banks can continue managing corporate retirement plans in the wake of recent guilty pleas to criminal charges, under new waivers announced by the Trump administration.

Embraer Talks With Boeing Cast Into Doubt

Raul Jungmann, Brazil's defense minister, raised concerns that talks about a possible takeover of Embraer by Boeing had gone ahead without the government's knowledge and reiterated that it wouldn't permit a change in control of the aircraft company.

Airbus Firms Big Indigo Jet Order

Airbus SE said Thursday it had completed a record-setting order for 430 jets from four carriers linked to a U.S. private-equity firm, narrowing its gap on new planes deals this year opened up by Boeing Co.

Chinese Court Seizes Assets of LeEco Founder

As authorities order embattled tech entrepreneur Jia Yueting back to China to handle his growing financial problems, a local court has seized his assets.

Apple Boosts Pay of CEO Cook, Other Executives

A year after delivering an unusual pay cut, Apple gave Chief Executive Tim Cook and other top executives a big boost in compensation for fiscal 2017, as the company exceeded annual sales and profit goals.

Apotex Faces Uncertainty After Founder's Mysterious Death

The path forward for Apotex is uncertain following the sudden death of founder and chairman Barry Sherman, who was the architect of the generic drugmaker's litigation-heavy strategy.

Some of the World's Largest Employers No Longer Sell Things

Outsourcing companies are vacuuming up the world's workers as traditional employers are handing over more of their tasks to nonemployees.

