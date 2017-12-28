Apotex Faces Uncertainty After Founder's Mysterious Death

Continue Reading Below

The path forward for Apotex is uncertain following the sudden death of founder and chairman Barry Sherman, who was the architect of the generic drugmaker's litigation-heavy strategy.

The Growing Peril of Index Funds: Too Much Tech

Investors who loaded up on U.S. and Asian stock index funds might be surprised to learn just what they own now: technology stocks-a lot of them.

Chinese Court Seizes Assets of LeEco Founder

As authorities order embattled tech entrepreneur Jia Yueting back to China to handle his growing financial problems, a local court has seized his assets.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Boosts Pay of CEO Cook, Other Executives

A year after delivering an unusual pay cut, Apple gave Chief Executive Tim Cook and other top executives a big boost in compensation for fiscal 2017, as the company exceeded annual sales and profit goals.

It's the Moment Insurers Have Waited For: Time to Raise Prices

One of the costliest years for natural disasters puts some U.S. insurers in a position to do what they haven't done in years: raise prices.

Auto-Parts Maker Gates Industrial Files for IPO

Auto-parts maker Gates Industrial Corp. has filed for an initial public offering, more than three years after private-equity giant Blackstone Group bought the business.

Martin Shkreli's Former Lawyer Convicted of Aiding Fraud Scheme

A federal jury found a former corporate lawyer guilty of charges that he helped bad-boy former drug executive Martin Shkreli defraud a publicly traded pharmaceutical company that Mr. Shkreli helped found.

The Winners and Losers of the Heard's Stock-Picking Event

Heard on the Street's columnists ran an experiment to see if they could beat the market by picking, or panning, 23 stocks, indexes or currencies. They tracked their performance over several months, and the results were humbling.

Tech in 2018: Will China's Cowardly Lions Get Some Courage?

In 2017, Silicon Valley did some soul-searching about tech's role in spreading fake news that exacerbated social divisions in the U.S. Chinese tech firms should do some soul-searching too, given they work with an authoritarian government skilled in using technologies to try to control society.

China's Geely Accelerates Global Expansion With Volvo Truck Stake

Chinese auto maker Geely has made its biggest overseas play to date by acquiring a $3.24 billion stake in Swedish truck-and-bus maker Volvo AB, as Chinese investors continue to snap up global automotive assets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)