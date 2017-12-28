Deutsche Telekom Names Two New Board Members

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.XE) has appointed Dirk Woessner and Adel Al-Saleh as new board members effective Jan. 1, the company said on Thursday.

Mr. Woessner will succeed Niek Jan van Damme as board member for Germany, the German telecoms company said. Mr. Woessner has been responsible for the consumer business at Toronto-based wireless-telephone company Rogers since April 2015, the company said, adding that he previously held a variety of management positions at Deutsche Telekom.

The company said Mr. Al-Saleh will take over from Reinhard Clemens as the board member responsible for the T-Systems unit. Mr. Al-Saleh had previously been chief executive officer at Northgate Information Solutions since December 2011, it added.

