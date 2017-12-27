Without Emirates Deal, Airbus May Phase Out A380 -Reuters

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) may phase out production of its A380 jetliner if it fails to win a key order from Emirates Airline (EA.YY), reports Reuters citing people familiar with the matter, saying that the airplane maker is drawing up contingency plans.

Continue Reading Below

-- The fate of the deal is unclear. At the Dubai Airshow in November, talks between the two companies regarding a $16 billion order for 36 aircraft broke down, though they are said to have resumed, according to Reuters. Emirates is Airbus's largest customer for the A380, Reuters said.

-- The sticking point for Emirates is a guarantee that Airbus will continue production for a decade to protect its investment, Reuters said.

-- Should a shutdown happen, it is expected to be gradual, Reuters said.

Full story: http://reut.rs/2BJHwvc

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2017 09:58 ET (14:58 GMT)