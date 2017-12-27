What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 27, 2017).

Homeowners nationwide are rushing this week to prepay their 2018 property taxes before the new law kicks in and caps the IRS deduction at $10,000.

Syrian rebel groups rejected Russia's proposed peace talks, accusing Moscow of failing to pressure Assad to end the conflict.

California wildfires have sent air quality plummeting in urban areas and pumped massive quantities of greenhouse gases into the air.

Three U.S. cities filed suit to force the Pentagon to properly report dishonorable discharges to a federal gun background-check system.

College-educated women would rather see Democrats than Republicans control Congress by a 32-point margin, a recent poll found.

A Chinese rights activist was given an eight-year prison sentence for subversion, the harshest yet in a crackdown by Beijing.

China released a "green development" index aimed at pressuring local governments to cut pollution.

Japan's consumer prices crept higher last month, moving gradually toward the central bank's 2% target.

