What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 27, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Manufacturing firms outside Detroit and Silicon Valley, including 3M and PPG, are racing to promote their products for electric and self-driving cars.

Uber agreed to sell its U.S. subprime car-lease unit to startup Fair.com after incurring big losses.

The tax-code overhaul could hurt some banks by slowing the pace of jumbo mortgages, a bright spot for the industry.

Retailers are expanding consumers' options for returning merchandise as e-commerce companies compete for convenience.

Mallinckrodt is buying Sucampo for about $840 million in a bid to diversify after regulatory scrutiny hurt opioid sales.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

LG Display won South Korean government approval to build an organic light-emitting-diode production plant in China.

Moody's raised concern about a possible glut of new office space, predicting demand will weaken.

U.S. stocks edged lower as shares of Apple and its parts suppliers fell. The Dow eased 7.85 points to 24746.21.

Retail stocks climbed, boosted by an upbeat holiday shopping season.

Oil prices hit a 2 1/2 -year high after a pipeline blast in Libya, settling at $59.97 a barrel on the Nymex.

Hedge fund Harbinger sued Apollo, saying it was defrauded into investing in the LightSquared venture.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2017 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)